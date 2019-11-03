 Trevor Noah Asks Hillary Clinton: ‘How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Smugglers Use Household Tool to Easily Penetrate Trump’s ‘Virtually Impenetrable’ Wall Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trevor Noah Asks Hillary Clinton: ‘How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?’

“Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?” The Daily Show host asked

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hillary Clinton paid a visit to The Daily Show on Thursday to plug a book co-authored by Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, called The Book of Gutsy Women. But host Trevor Noah started the interview with a joke question.

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked. The question elicited a laugh from the former secretary of state. But the host continued, getting to a larger point that has haunted Clinton since she’s been in the political public eye.

Noah went on to do something that so many Clinton supporters have failed to do while defending her over the years. And that is to effectively surface the contradictions and utter foolishness of ascribing the vast amount of conspiracies to her and yet, with all of her seeming cunning and influence, she has failed, not once, but twice in her attempts to win the presidency.

“Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.” The host then added, “Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?”

Related

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall
Smugglers Use Household Tool to Easily Penetrate Trump's 'Virtually Impenetrable' Wall
'I Don't Want to Hang Out With' Trump, Nationals Pitcher Rejects White House Celebration Invite

Related

Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart on Making Ken Burns' 'Country Music'
25 Songs That Are Truly Terrifying

“Well, it’s a constant surprise to me,” Clinton replied. “Because the things they say, and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them so upset.”

It’s well known that Hillary and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have been besieged by conspiracy theories going back decades to when Bill was governor of Arkansas. But the fact that Trump promoted conspiracy theories involving her during the 2016 presidential campaign and won, that reward has triggered and amped up Republicans’ use of this tactic even though she is no longer Trump’s literal opponent.

Just this week Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) a staunch defender of President Trump filed a request with the National Archives asking them to release emails between Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Johnson has been pushing a conspiracy theory involving former FBI agent Peter Strzok and the 2016 election — which Donald Trump won.

So, Hillary Clinton, once again, used all of her conspiratorial powers… and lost.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.