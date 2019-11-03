Trevor Noah Asks Hillary Clinton: ‘How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?’

Hillary Clinton paid a visit to The Daily Show on Thursday to plug a book co-authored by Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, called The Book of Gutsy Women. But host Trevor Noah started the interview with a joke question.

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked. The question elicited a laugh from the former secretary of state. But the host continued, getting to a larger point that has haunted Clinton since she’s been in the political public eye.

Noah went on to do something that so many Clinton supporters have failed to do while defending her over the years. And that is to effectively surface the contradictions and utter foolishness of ascribing the vast amount of conspiracies to her and yet, with all of her seeming cunning and influence, she has failed, not once, but twice in her attempts to win the presidency.

“Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.” The host then added, “Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?”

“Well, it’s a constant surprise to me,” Clinton replied. “Because the things they say, and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them so upset.”

It’s well known that Hillary and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have been besieged by conspiracy theories going back decades to when Bill was governor of Arkansas. But the fact that Trump promoted conspiracy theories involving her during the 2016 presidential campaign and won, that reward has triggered and amped up Republicans’ use of this tactic even though she is no longer Trump’s literal opponent.

Just this week Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) a staunch defender of President Trump filed a request with the National Archives asking them to release emails between Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Johnson has been pushing a conspiracy theory involving former FBI agent Peter Strzok and the 2016 election — which Donald Trump won.

So, Hillary Clinton, once again, used all of her conspiratorial powers… and lost.