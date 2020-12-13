Treasury, Commerce, Other Agencies Hacked by Russian Government Spies, Report Says

Hackers have successfully infiltrated the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments as well as other government agencies and a cybersecurity firm, Reuters reported on Saturday. And, according to the Washington Post, the Russian government is behind it.

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” national security council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement to Reuters.

The hacking is so serious that the White House called a National Security Council meeting on Saturday to address it.

A spokesperson for the commerce department told NBC News that the agency has asked the FBI and Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to launch investigations: “We can confirm there has been a breach in one of our bureaus. We have asked CISA and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

According to the Post, the FBI is looking into a “hacking group working for the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR.” This is the same group that hacked the Obama administration’s State Department and White House.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which advises the president on telecommunications and information policy issues, was also hacked through their Microsoft Office 365 software, the Guardian reported, which gave them months-long access to staff emails.

And cybersecurity firm FireEye announced on Tuesday, according to the New York Times, that it had been hacked by “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities” using “novel techniques.” FireEye also said that it had asked the FBI to investigate.

This news comes less than one month after President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Mere hours before Krebs was fired, he had tweeted out a report from election security experts that said there was no evidence of widespread computer fraud during the 2020 presidential election.