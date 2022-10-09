Watch Trump Crowd Eat Up Sen. Tuberville’s Bizarre Racist Tirade

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) went on a wildly racist, white nationalist tirade, referring to Black Americans as “the people who do the crime” during his speech at Saturday’s Trump rally.

“[Democrats are] not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!” the senator and former Auburn football coach said as the crowd cheered. “They are not owed that!”

Tuberville: They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit! pic.twitter.com/W3mOP5vte7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022

Reparations, according to the NAACP, are “a financial recompense for African-Americans whose ancestors were slaves and lived through the Jim Crow era.” They are meant to compensate those whose families lost or were unable to build generational wealth due to slavery and Jim Crow era racist policies, including the redlining of majority white neighborhoods to prevent Black people from purchasing homes there.

Continuing his unhinged rant, Tuberville whined that too many Americans receive food stamps and said, “People need to go back to work.”

Tuberville complains there are too many people on food stamps and says people need to go back to work pic.twitter.com/9eUp0rGhkB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022

Later in the speech, Tuberville doubled down on the crime rhetoric — before forgetting he was in Nevada campaigning for a Nevada senate candidate. “We’re going to take our country back, and we’re going to straighten up education and we’re going to close the border,” Tuberville said. “We’re going to get inflation under control, and we’re going to stop this damn crime. You have to elect and get Adam Laxalt elected senator of the state of Alabama — of Nevada.”

Tuberville: If we’re going to take our country back… you have to elect and get Adam Laxalt elected Senator of the state of Alabam— of Nevada pic.twitter.com/KxjVfdI77g — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022

Republicans are leaning heavily on the crime narrative — and racist tropes — as November’s midterm elections approach. But according to the FBI’s preliminary data released on Friday, crime in the U.S. did not increase significantly in the last year, although levels are up slightly from pre-pandemic historic lows.