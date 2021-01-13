Tom Hanks to Host Biden, Harris Inaugural TV Special ‘Celebrating America’

Tom Hanks has been tapped to host a primetime special marking the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris January 20th, Deadline reports.

The 90-minute event, Celebrating America, will also feature performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, and Bon Jovi. Additional performers are set to be announced in the next few days.

Celebrating America is expected to air at 8 p.m. ET on most of the major television networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN. It’s also expected to stream on various online outlets and the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media feeds.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, the President of Delaware State University and CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program.”

Biden’s inauguration will be a significantly pared back and primarily virtual affair compared to previous years. There will be no usual mish-mash of galas for supporters, donors, and celebrities due to the obvious health risks posed by Covid-19, while the January 6th violence at the Capitol has raised additional safety concerns and prompted a drastic uptick in security. Biden is still expected to be sworn-in at the U.S. Capitol, although it’s unlikely that will be followed by the full motorcade parade to the White House, per The New York Times.