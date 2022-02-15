 Tina Peters Running for Colorado Secretary of State After Arrest - Rolling Stone
Trump-Loving Election Conspiracist Announces Secretary of State Campaign Days After Trying to Kick a Cop

Tina Peters has been stripped of her county’s election oversight, so naturally she thinks she’s qualified to oversee them for the entire state of Colorado

Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, outside the old Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction, Colo. Peters, the clerk and recorder for western Colorado's Mesa County, posted $500 bond after being booked on charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations, Megan Terlecky, spokeswoman for the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement.

Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel/AP

Tina Peters, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who’s under federal investigation for allegedly breaching election systems, is running to be the top elections official in Colorado.

“The heavy hand of progressive activists limiting public access to election results has irrefutably damaged the people’s trust that we are truly free and self-governing,” Peters said in a statement on Monday after announcing her bid for Colorado’s secretary of state on Steve Bannon’s podcast. The Biden administration, she claimed, “wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.”

Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, is currently under federal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach in the county’s election systems. The district attorney’s office and the Colorado attorney general last month announced a grand jury investigation into it. Peters claimed that all she did was make a backup of the voting system to preserve records, but authorities said she and two others copied hard drives and election-management software. Secretary of State Jena Griswold blamed Peters for leaking election passwords that appeared on a QAnon-linked Telegram channel.

“This is a situation of an insider threat,” Griswold told CNN last August. “The Mesa County clerk knowingly allowed a breach of security, and by all evidence, assisted it.”

“This is part of the effect and perpetuation of the Big Lie,” added, Griswold, who stripped Peters of her authority to oversee the county’s elections. She also filed a lawsuit to prevent Peters from having a role in the 2022 elections.

Peters earlier this month was arrested and subsequently released after she allegedly improperly recorded a court hearing for one of her deputies who had been charged with felony second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor cybercrime over her alleged role in the security breach. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant to seize the iPad Peters allegedly used to record the hearing. Peters “actively” resisted, according to the affidavit, prompting officers to handcuff her. Peters appeared to try to kick one of the officers during the interaction.

“I still have the bruises on my arm where they manhandled me,” Peters complained to Bannon on Monday. Bannon posited that Peters had been targeted because of her fight against “this globalist apparatus.”

Peters agreed. “We’ve got a few months to right this ship,” she said of her bid for secretary of state. “Otherwise, we’re in trouble.”

