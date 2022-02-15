Trump-Loving Election Conspiracist Announces Secretary of State Campaign Days After Trying to Kick a Cop

Tina Peters, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who’s under federal investigation for allegedly breaching election systems, is running to be the top elections official in Colorado.

“The heavy hand of progressive activists limiting public access to election results has irrefutably damaged the people’s trust that we are truly free and self-governing,” Peters said in a statement on Monday after announcing her bid for Colorado’s secretary of state on Steve Bannon’s podcast. The Biden administration, she claimed, “wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.”

Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, is currently under federal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach in the county’s election systems. The district attorney’s office and the Colorado attorney general last month announced a grand jury investigation into it. Peters claimed that all she did was make a backup of the voting system to preserve records, but authorities said she and two others copied hard drives and election-management software. Secretary of State Jena Griswold blamed Peters for leaking election passwords that appeared on a QAnon-linked Telegram channel.