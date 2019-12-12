 'Time' Person of the Year Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump in Twitter Bio - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

‘Time’ Person of the Year Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump after He Attacks Her on Twitter

Thunberg, having demonstrated she’s better at climate science than the president is, proves she’s also better at Twitter

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg smiles during a press conference.

Lito Lizana/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Donald Trump is obsessed with being Time’s Person of the Year. As early as 2013, he was retweeting supporters saying that he should be given the honor. And for years before he he was named Person of the Year in 2016, Trump displayed a Photoshopped Time cover in his golf clubs depicting himself on the cover and declaring The Apprentice “a television smash!” So it comes as no surprise that the announcement that Time’s 2019 Person of the Year is sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been openly critical of the climate change-denying president, bothered Trump enough that he tweeted that she needs to work on her “Anger Management problem.”

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Minutes after Trump’s tweet, Thunberg responded by updating her Twitter bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

This was not the first time Trump Twitter bullied Thunberg, who has publicly said she has Asberger syndrome, a form of autism. In September, the president quote tweeted a video of Thunberg warning the United Nations about the dire consequences of climate change, sarcastically adding, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Maybe Trump needs his wife, Melania, who declared cyberbullying would be one of her top causes as a first lady, to remind him to “Be Best,” and not to go after teenagers on Twitter.

