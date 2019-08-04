Tim Ryan Suspends Campaign: GOP ‘Needs to Get Their Sh*t Together’ With Gun Control

Congressman and presidential candidate Tim Ryan suspended his campaign on Sunday to return to his state of Ohio where one of this weekend’s mass shootings took place.

An obviously frustrated Ryan blasted Republicans for doing nothing about gun control, telling MSNBC, “Republicans need to, quite frankly, get their shit together and stop pandering to the NRA because people are getting killed.”

Ryan called out the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell for not bringing forth gun legislation on background checks that Congress passed a few weeks ago. Ryan said it’s inexcusable because the bill is “a basic step that 99% of the American people support.”

Ryan went on to speak passionately about this weekend’s victims, saying, “All these people had hopes and dreams, they had plans this week, they were going to do things, they were going to meet with their friends, they were going to meet with family, they were going to go to church or their synagogue, and now they are gone.”

Also, on Sunday, Ryan was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about his past support of the NRA and what has changed. Ryan replied, “Because I’m a living, breathing adult who is awake.”

As a candidate Ryan couldn’t seem to breakout out of the bottom of a deep Democratic field, polling at only one percent. So, whether or not he will return remains to be seen.