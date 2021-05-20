 Tim Ryan Blasts Republicans Who Voted Against Capitol Riot Commission - Rolling Stone
Rep. Tim Ryan Goes Off on Republicans For Voting Against Capitol Riot Commission

“We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality. And you ain’t one of them,” the congressman said of the GOP

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H. Sept. 7, 2019 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) lit into House Republicans after the vast majority of them voted against the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

On Wednesday, after thanking some of the few Republicans that voted in favor of investigating the attack on America’s democracy, the congressman let loose. Ryan compared the fervor with which Republicans went after Hillary Clinton over Benghazi, spawning several investigations, to their disregard of the insurrection that resulted in the deaths of five people and left 140 police officers injured.

The vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats.

“I want to thank the gentleman from New York and the other Republicans who are supporting this and thank them for their bipartisanship that the other 90 percent of our friends on the other side of the aisle. Holy cow!” Ryan said.

“Incoherence,” he continued. “No idea what you’re talking about. Benghazi? You guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars. We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head. And we can’t get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?”

The congressman added, “Cops. This is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States. If we’re going to take on China, if we’re going to rebuild the country, if we’re going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality. And you ain’t one of them. I yield back the balance of my time.”

The bill, which passed in the House by a 252-175, now heads to the Senate where it is expected to get little, if any, Republican support. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has stated his opposition to the bill, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will bring the bill to the Senate floor regardless, but it will still need support from 10 Republicans to pass.

