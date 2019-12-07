There’s One Less Con Man in Congress, as Rep. Duncan Hunter Resigns

California Rep. Duncan Hunter has called it quits. Hunter pled to a conspiracy count as part of a plea bargain in a criminal campaign finance case against him on Tuesday. Then on Thursday the embattled representative was stripped of his congressional voting privileges by the House Ethics Committee; he resigned later that same day.

Announcing his resignation, the congressman released a statement, which read, “Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

At this point, Hunter’s decision to step down likely surprised no one. The list of criminal counts, 60 in all, against him and the details of how he and his wife allegedly misused campaign finance funds rose to almost comedic levels.

Earlier this week, Hunter told KUSI News, “I think it’s important that people know that I did make mistakes. I did not properly monitor or account for my campaign money. I justify my plea with the understanding that I am responsible for my own campaign and my own campaign money.”

According to 10News in San Diego, the governor of California will call for a special election to fill the congressman’s vacated seat when an exact date of resignation is official.