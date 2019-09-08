‘The Trumps Will Be a Dynasty That Lasts for Decades’ Says President’s Campaign Manager

At the California GOP convention this weekend President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters that he believes “the Trumps will be a dynasty that lasts for decades.”

According to Politico, Parscale gushed when asked if he believes the Trump children will be future political candidates, saying, “I just think they’re a dynasty. I think they’re all amazing people…with amazing capabilities. I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all.”

Although Trump and his party, are unpopular in the state, the event that began Friday garnered over 1,000 California Republicans. Parscale told the MAGA t-shirt and hat buying crowd, “Many of you are worried that we have written you guys off — that California doesn’t matter.” But Parscale told them that they are in “the fight for the future of this country” and that with their help with fundraising, voter contact operations and volunteerism will be key with local races and the presidential campaign.

“We have the potential to win back eight congressional seats back to Republicans here in California,” Parscale continued, “It takes hard work, and talking to your neighbors. And with a strong leader with President Trump at the helm — the sky’s the limit.”