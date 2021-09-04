 Judge Temporarily Blocks Suits from Texas Right vs Planned Parenthood - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' at Tour Kick-Off
Home Politics Politics News

Judge Blocks Attack on Planned Parenthood from Texas Anti-Abortion Group

A court issued a restraining order blocking Texas Right to Life from suing Planned Parenthood providers, staff, and patients under the state’s restrictive abortion law until September 17th

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judge Protects Planned Parenthood From Anti-Abortion Group’s Lawsuits in Texas

Planned Parenthood is back in the spotlight as Texas passes sweeping bill banning abortions after 6 weeks with out exception. Pictured: Planned Parenthood Gulf Freeway location in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. (Photo by Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via AP)

Associated Press

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life, a conservative anti-abortion group, preventing it from suing Planned Parenthood abortion providers under a newly implemented restrictive abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

With the new law, SB 8, which went into effect this past week, private citizens can sue anyone who provides or “aids or abets” an abortion past six weeks gestation, which is before many even know they are pregnant. But Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble wrote in a ruling that the law “creates a probable, irreparable, and imminent injury” to Planned Parenthood providers, staff and patients who have “no adequate remedy” while they pursue further legal action against SB 8. The restraining order is in effect until September 17, although it does not prevent others not associated with Texas Right to Life from suing them, nor does it allow them not to comply with the law.

Related Stories

Lucy Dacus on Why She's Supporting Texas Abortion Funds
Is There Any Chance Texas' Abortion Ban Will Be Struck Down?

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
Album Guide: Metallica

Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas as well as doctors, clergy and other clinic owners have filed suit to block the law, which offers a $10,000 bounty to private citizens who sue another person who helps in any way with an abortion after six weeks. That can include a rideshare driver who brought a person to a clinic or anyone who helped pay for an abortion. If the suit is decided in favor of the plaintiff, defendants can be ordered to pay $10,000 in addition to the plaintiff’s legal fees. This has led two rideshare companies, Lyft and Uber, to announce they will cover legal fees their drivers may incur as a result of SB 8.

In a filing, the pro-choice plaintiffs argue that the law “flagrantly violates the constitutional rights of Texans seeking abortion and upends the rule of law in service of an anti-abortion agenda.”

Although Helene Krasnoff, vice president for public policy litigation and law at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement that advocates were “relieved” at their small victory, she added that the restraining order was “not enough relief for Texas.”

“This restraining order offers protection to the brave health care providers and staff at Planned Parenthood health centers throughout Texas, who have continued to offer care as best they can within the law while facing surveillance, harassment, and threats from vigilantes eager to stop them,” said Krasnoff. “But make no mistake: this is not enough relief for Texas.”

Planned Parenthood, she said, would “continue fighting” and “doing everything we can under the law to restore Texans’ federal constitutional right to access abortion.”

Elizabeth Graham, Texas Right to Life vice president, said in a statement that they expect the suit to be dismissed. “Until then, we will continue our diligent efforts to ensure the abortion industry fully follows the life-saving provisions of the Texas Heartbeat Act.”

But Texas Right to Life hit another hurdle this week as its online form to submit tips to help enforce the new restrictive law was inundated with fake reports — thanks largely to users of TikTok and Reddit — and booted by internet hosting site GoDaddy.

In This Article: Abortion, abortion ban, Texas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.