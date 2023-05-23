fbpixel
House Party

Texas AG Calls for Resignation of ‘Obviously’ Drunk GOP House Speaker

Ken Paxton has called for an investigation into Dade Phelan after he presided over a House session while visibly intoxicated
AUSTIN, TX - JULY 08: Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in the 87th Legislature's special session in the House chamber at the State Capitol on July 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called the legislature into a special session, asking lawmakers to prioritize his agenda items that include overhauling the states voting laws, bail reform, border security, social media censorship, and critical race theory. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan in the House chamber at the State Capitol on July 8, 2021 Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the resignation of House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) after he presided over the house “in an obviously intoxicated state.” Paxton also called for an investigation into the incident.

“Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication,” the attorney general wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public.”

Paxton also wrote a letter calling for an investigation. “Based on a review of Speaker Dade Phelan presiding over the House of Representatives in an obviously intoxicated state, I am calling upon the [General Investigations] Committee to open an investigation into Speaker Phelan for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position,” Paxton wrote.

Video of Phelan presiding over the Texas House floor while slurring and swaying at the podium during a May 19 session went viral over the weekend. 

Phelan himself has not addressed the incident. On Monday, he tweeted an image of himself and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick “working together” on legislative projects. Phelan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

