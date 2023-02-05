Ted Cruz Tries to Explain Reelection Bid Despite Term Limits Bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday attempted to justify his 2024 reelection campaign for a third term despite introducing last month a constitutional amendment that would limit senators to two six-year terms, claiming there’s no issue because his proposal isn’t law.

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan pressed Cruz on the issue during an interview on Face the Nation. “Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked.

Cruz claimed to be a “passionate defender” of term limits. “I think that Congress would work much better if every senator were limited to two terms [and] if every house member were limited to three terms,” he said before mentioning his proposed legislation.

When Brennan pointed out the hypocrisy, Cruz had a shifty response, saying he would indeed abide by the tenets of his own bill…only if it became law.

Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill that would limit senators to two terms. "Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?" @margbrennan asks Cruz, who says he's seeking a third term.



"If and when it passes, I'll happily…comply. I never said I'm going to unilaterally comply." pic.twitter.com/aXWoPJG97H — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 5, 2023

“If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply,” he pledged. “I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply.”

When Brennan asked if he is instead making another run for president, Cruz continued on without answering. She then asked a second time, at which point Cruz reiterated his senatorial campaign, which he had confirmed during an appearance at a GOP gathering in November.

Cruz’s legislation is co-sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who began his third term last month.