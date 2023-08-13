Ted Cruz Is Furious Merrick Garland Did Exactly What He Asked in Hunter Biden Case

Republicans are flip-flopping on who they want to investigate Hunter Biden.

Last September, Sen. Ted Cruz along with several other Republicans authored a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that U.S. Attorney David Weiss be given “special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation.” But now that Garland has appointed Weiss as special counsel in the investigation, Cruz is claiming that Weiss is a “wildly inappropriate” choice.

Cruz alleged that Weiss “was a U.S. Attorney hand-picked to lead this investigation who spent the last five years covering it up” but neglected to mention that he was one of the senators involved in hand-picking him.

“David Weiss either was an active participant in covering up this criminality and protecting Joe Biden in engaging in an obstruction of justice — that is option one — or option two, he wasn’t the driver, he was just complicit,” Cruz said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “He was so weak he could not stop the partisans at main justice from turning it into a political effort to protect Joe Biden. Either case, he is a wildly inappropriate person to be a special counsel.”

Ted Cruz says US Attorney he requested special counsel protections for is “a widely inappropriate person to be a special counsel” pic.twitter.com/LCv5lVvHXr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2023

Cruz additionally called for the impeachment of not only Joe Biden but also Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. During an appearance on Fox’s Hannity last week, he said that the president should “go to prison and… share a cell with Hunter for corrupting the government of the United States.”

Cruz is not alone in his bashing of Weiss. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn — who also signed the letter asking for Weiss’ appointment as special counsel — accused the attorney of being a “collaborator” with the Bidens.

“I think everyone knows that David Weiss is not a prosecutor, he is not a special counsel, he is a collaborator,” Blackburn said during a Sunday Morning Futures appearance. “The sweetheart deal that he had cooked up for Hunter Biden, now they’re going to give him a sweetheart deal with the special counsel and run out the clock. The American people can see through this, and they know what is going on. And Merrick Garland, he owes the American people better than to do something like this.”

Marsha Blackburn says US Attorney she requested special counsel protections for is a collaborator not a special counsel



“Merrick Garland owes the American people better than to do something like this” pic.twitter.com/JEWW9qpEWu — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2023

Weiss arranged a plea deal with Biden in June in which the president’s son was to plead guilty to two tax-related federal misdemeanor charges, but Biden decided against taking the deal in July and chose to plead not guilty instead. Trending Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song Foo Fighters Take 'Joke Too Far,' Bring Out Michael Bublé to Perform at Outside Lands These Women Tried to Warn Us About AI Johnny Hardwick, Voice of Conspiracy Nut Dale Gribble on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64

Donald Trump has also railed against Weiss this summer as part of the “corrupt Biden DOJ,” but neglected to mention that he was the president who nominated him to become a U.S. attorney in 2017.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in June.