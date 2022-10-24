‘Go Back to Cancun!’: Ted Cruz Heckled Mercilessly at Yankees Game

The Houston Astros completed a sweep of the New York Yankees to punch a ticket to the World Series on Sunday. Americans love to hate the Yankees, but they may love to hate the Astros even more since the Texas team was busted for cheating in 2017 and 2018. They’re also the favored team of Ted Cruz.

The Trump-loving Republican from Texas was in Yankee Stadium to watch his team eliminate the Yankees, and the New Yorkers in attendance weren’t shy about letting him know how they felt. Here’s some of what he heard as he was leaving his seat at one point during the game:

“You fucking loser!”

“You racist piece of shit!”

“Go back to Cancun!”

Cruz famously abandoned his constituents and flew to Cancun during the blackouts that ravaged Texas and left millions without power last winter.

He was also heckled through hand gestures while waving to the crowd. We count three middle fingers and one thumbs down in this picture alone.

Cruz was undeterred, though. As experienced as New Yorkers may be at flipping people the bird, few Americans have more experience at anything than Cruz has at being humiliated and reviled. “World Series!! World Series!! World Series!!!!” he tweeted after the final out was recorded.