Ted Cruz Wishes He Hadn’t Woken Up Early After Chuck Todd Was Through With Him

On Meet the Press on Sunday, Chuck Todd asked Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, “Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the election in 2016?”

Cruz replied, “I do, and I think there’s considerable evidence.”

Todd’s eyes immediately widened in astonishment while he responded, “You do?” and viewers could hear laughter from the show’s studio.

Todd then went through a historical laundry list of Cruz being smeared by Trump while telling the senator that “it strikes me as odd” that Cruz wouldn’t be suspicious of Trump creating “false narratives” and may be doing the same with the debunked Ukrainian meddling fabrication to help himself politically.

“Senator, this sort of strikes me as odd. because you went through a primary campaign with this president. He launched a birtherism campaign against you. He went after your faith. He threatened to quote ‘spill the beans’ on your wife about something. He pushed a National Enquirer story, which we now know, he had a real relationship with the editors,” Todd said.

Cruz laughed off the comparison and sarcastically thanked Todd for the reminder, saying, “Chuck, I appreciate you dragging up all that garbage; that’s very kind of you.”

Cruz acknowledged Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. But then, he went on to do what many of his Republican colleagues are now doing in defense of Trump, and that is blame the media for reporting the truth by excluding or minimizing Ukraine’s election interference—which the media does because it’s a red herring created by Putin himself.