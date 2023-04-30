Ted Cruz Maligns Biden, Claims He Is ‘Behaving Like a Terrorist’ with Debt Ceiling

As a battle over the debt ceiling looms large in Washington, Sen. Ted Cruz said that President Joe Biden is “behaving like a terrorist” by not negotiating with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Ted Cruz on Fox News accuses Joe Biden of behaving like a "terrorist" because he won't negotiate with Kevin McCarthy over the debt ceiling pic.twitter.com/K0xzCrJGDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Instead of engaging in negotiations with Republicans, the president has insisted that Congress pass a bill to unconditionally increase the debt ceiling. That has Republicans mad, and Cruz did not hold back in his comments during an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

“I’ve got some advice for Joe Biden on the debt ceiling, someone he should listen to,” Cruz said. “President Biden should listen to Joe Biden. Joe Biden in 2011 was the vice president. Republicans had taken the house. Republicans held a hard line on the debt the ceiling, and Joe Biden, then-vice president, went and personally negotiated the deal that became the budget control act — a bill that was designed to cut over $2 trillion in our debt.”

Cruz continued, “That Joe Biden from 2011 needs to come back, not the guy they got right now locked in the basement and a White House that’s being run by 25-year-old radicals who figure, ‘Heck, just let it all default, what do we care?’ These are little Marxists with no experience in the real world. We need to bring back the Joe Biden who’s done this before, not the up one who is behaving like a terrorist, which is what Biden is doing right now.” Trending Roy Wood Jr. Torches Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon at the WHCD ‘Citadel’ Is a $300 Million Disaster for Amazon Elon Musk and Bill Maher Warn Against the 'Woke Mind Virus,' a.k.a. Historical Fact Top Fox Hosts Are Telling Friends They Could Be the Next to Go

The senator went on to say that he hopes GOP senators will support a debt limit bill passed last week in the House. That plan would impose large spending cuts in education, rental assistance, and money to fund scientific research. It would also repeal efforts by the Biden administration to waive between $10,000 and $20,000 for the majority of people with student debt. It would also impose additional work requirements for people receiving federal cash and food assistance.

So far Biden has refused to negotiate, which has divided Democrats, as some believe the president should come to the negotiating table. But one of Biden’s close Democratic allies, Sen. Chris Coons, is standing behind him. “If you reward hostage taking, it simply repeats,” Coons said, per Politico. “I don’t expect the president to now say, ‘Oh my gosh, you passed a bill with two votes that imposes draconian cuts across programs that most Americans would never support. Now I have to come and give you whatever you want.’”