Taylor Swift Breaks Political Silence, Denounces ‘Systemic Racism’

After staying politically silent for her entire career, Taylor Swift has endorsed a pair of Tennessee Democrats in the November midterms. The pop superstar, who is a registered voter in the state of Tennessee, made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday night, saying that she would vote for Phil Bredesen for Tennessee Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” wrote Swift, who won an assault and battery lawsuit in August 2017 against a radio DJ who allegedly groped the singer during a backstage meet-and-greet.

In her post, Swift voiced her support for candidates who will “fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Most notably, Swift made a point of calling out Bredesen’s Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, by name. While Swift said she would like to support women running for office, she cannot vote for the polarizing Blackburn. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” wrote Swift, running through a list of Blackburn’s policies. “These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Swift’s endorsement could help right the ship for Bredesen, who caused an uproar among his base this past weekend by releasing a statement that he’d vote for President Trump’s controversial nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. Following a historic vote on Saturday, Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate.

Swift appeared to nod to the anger Bredesen’s statement aroused in his supporters. “For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100 percent on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.”

The Grammy winner, who will resume her Reputation Tour in Australia on October 9th, encouraged those of age to register and cast their ballot. “So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do,” she said. “Go to vote.org and you can find all the info.”