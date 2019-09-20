The Hill’s Krystal Ball on Trump’s Appeal and Why Centrism Sucks

In the latest episode of Useful Idiots, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper call up Krystal Ball of The Hill to discuss the Democratic primary, why centrism sucks, and how Trump appeals to his base.

“A lot of people say this guy’s a billionaire, he doesn’t get you, he doesn’t understand you,” explains Ball. “But they saw themselves in him because they saw in him another guy who had been viewed with contempt by the elites of the country. This is a bipartisan sentiment. It’s not just a Republican thing. The Democrats have looked at the multi-racial working class in this paternalistic, condescending way.”

Ball also weighed in on Bill Maher and Amy Klobuchar, her time at MSNBC, and more.

