Useful Idiots: James Adomian and Anthony Atamaniuk on Playing Trump and Bernie

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by comedians James Adomian and Anthony Atamaniuk from ‘Trump vs. Bernie.’

No politicians or pundits are spared the wrath of Adomian and Atamaniuk impersonations, from Joe Biden to Bernie Sanders and Alex Jones to Chris Matthews.

“I always start with seeing it on TV, and just kind of talking back to the TV,” says Adomian of his process of developing impersonations. “If I hear someone say a similar thing once or twice, then I start to say it back to them if it strikes me as something interesting.”

“I needed to figure out in my psyche, ‘Where’s the Trump part of my psyche?’ And if I could understand that, and let that come forward, then if I could do the voice and the body then I could just let that part of my psyche talk. And then I can improvise it any way I want,” says Atamaniuk. “I would just watch his rallies, and I would watch how he moved, and I noticed how he sat in his body.”

Matt and Katie also discuss the results from Tuesday’s primary votes from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota including some tough love for the Sanders campaign. They break down Elizabeth’s Warren appearance on Rachel Maddow’s show regarding online harassment from certain candidates’ supporters. Since recording this episode, the NBA has suspended its season indefinitely, but that won’t stop Katie from giving her take on LeBron James’ case for MVP against frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

