The Official January Rolling Stone Debate Drinking Game Rules

Weeks of candidate debate prep likely flew out the window Monday, when CNN dropped a bombshell story: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren claimed Vermont’s Bernie Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win in 2020.

By an amazing coincidence, CNN is hosting the last candidate debate before the Iowa caucus in Des Moines tonight. The explosive Monday report is perfect WWE-style marketing for the last important campaign broadcast prior to the first votes.

Reporters expect a “spirited” exchange between Bernie and Liz tonight (a “doozy” as Politico terms it). Accordingly, we’ve adjusted debate drinking game rules to fit the atmosphere of real (and forced) combat expected to permeate the proceedings.

As always, do not politics and drive. The rules tonight demand one drink EVERY TIME: