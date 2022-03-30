 Susan Collins Says She Will Vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Ketanji Brown Jackson Now Has Bipartisan Support in the Senate

Susan Collins said on Wednesday that she plans to vote to confirm President Biden’s nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Susan Collins, (R-Maine) talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Wednesday became the first Republican to express her support for Ketanji Brown Jackson, all but assuring she will be confirmed as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

It took a second meeting with Jackson on Tuesday afternoon for Collins to feel comfortable that the federal judge and former public defender would not be “bending the law to meet a personal preference,” as Collins told The New York Times in an interview.

“In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees,” the centrist senator said. “In my view, the role under the Constitution assigned to the Senate is to look at the credentials, experience and qualifications of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the individual ideology of a senator or would vote exactly as an individual senator would want.”

Collins added that Jackson assured her that, on the topic of expanding the court, she “would forever stay out of that issue.”

Collins has backed Supreme Court nominees from Democratic administrations before, having voted to confirm Sonia Sotomayor in 2009 and Elena Kagan the following year. Collins also opposed the confirmation of conservative Amy Coney Barrett, whom former President Trump nominated just before the 2020 election.

Collins may not be the only Republicans to vote to confirm Jackson. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) meet with her on Tuesday, according to the Times, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) may also join Collins.

In This Article: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Supreme Court, Susan Collins

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.