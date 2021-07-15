 U.S. Surgeon General Issues Warning Against Health Misinformation - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tim Burgess to Publish Book Based on Twitter Listening Parties
Home Politics Politics News

As Covid Cases Rise, U.S. Surgeon General Issues Warning Against Health Misinformation

“I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond,” Vivek Murthy said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LAKE NONA IMPACT FORUM - Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy, MD, 19th Surgeon General of United States gives a heartfelt talk on improving health through love and humanity at the 5th annual Lake Nona Impact Forum, a three-day thought leadership event, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Alex Menendez/AP Images for Lake Nona Impact Forum)

Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy, MD, 19th Surgeon General of United States at the 5th annual Lake Nona Impact Forum on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Alex Menendez/AP Images for Lake Nona Impact Forum)

AP Images for Lake Nona Impact Forum

As rates of Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise nationwide, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory calling the spread of health misinformation an “urgent threat” and asked Americans and social media companies to up their efforts to combat the problem.

“I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond,” Murthy wrote. “Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort.”

At the White House on Thursday, Murthy pointed out that social media platforms have “allowed people to intentionally spread misinformation — what we call disinformation — to have extraordinary reach. They’ve designed product features such as ‘like’ buttons that reward us for sharing emotionally charged content, not accurate content. And their algorithms tend to give us more of what we click on, pulling us deeper and deeper into a well of misinformation.”

Related Stories

Celine Dion Reschedules Remaining North American Tour Dates to 2022
Foo Fighters Postpone Los Angeles Show Due to Covid-19 Case

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
4 Ways Venue Owners Can Connect With Audiences During the Pandemic

Health misinformation has led to vaccine hesitancy and puts “lives at risk,” Murthy said.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University vaccination rates are dropping nationwide and new covid cases have risen 10 percent as compared to last week. Still, less than half of U.S. adults are completely vaccinated.

Murthy spoke to NPR about the advisory and said Americans can help by not sharing online content that they find questionable. “If you’re not sure, not sharing is often the prudent thing to do,” he said. And because two-thirds of unvaccinated adults are either unsure about the vaccine’s effectiveness or believe untrue conspiracy theories about the vaccine, the surgeon general said that friends, family health professionals, faith leaders and educators, should get involved. “Each of us has a role to play,” Murthy said.

One study conducted by researchers from Northwestern, Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers universities polled people who said they get their news from social media. Researchers found in a survey of 21,000 that approximately one in four people who got their news from Snapchat, Instagram or Wikipedia believed inaccurate claims about Covid-19. The survey polled participants on 11 false Covid-19 beliefs and, depending on the claim, between seven percent and 22 percent of respondents believed in misinformation. Worryingly, those who believed in Covid-related conspiracy theories said they were less likely to seek out the vaccine or to wear a mask.

Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, told NPR that tech companies are not doing enough to combat misinformation because they are motivated by clicks. Although Ahmed said that the advisory is a positive step, he would like to see the government take a more aggressive approach. “On tobacco packets, they say that tobacco kills,” Ahmed said. “On social media, we need a ‘Surgeon general’s warning: misinformation kills.’ “

In This Article: Covid, covid-19, misinformation, Vivek Murthy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.