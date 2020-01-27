 Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants - Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump’s ‘Wealth Test’ for Immigrants

A U.S. district judge in New York called the administration’s rule “repugnant to the American Dream” and a “policy of exclusion in search of a justification”

The United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

Mark Tenally/AP/Shutterstock

The Supreme Court voted in favor of letting the Trump administration move forward on more of its harsh immigration policies.

In a 5-4 vote, the conservative majority won out on Monday, allowing enforcement of a rule called a “wealth test” by immigrant rights advocates and “public charge” policy by the government. Enforcing the rule would make it more difficult for immigrants who are deemed likely to need public assistance, like food stamps and Medicaid, to secure a green card.

The president championed the rule change last year, saying, “To protect benefits for American citizens, immigrants must be financially self-sufficient.”

According to Reuters, the U.S. District Judge in New York George Daniels, whose injunction was overridden, called the rule “repugnant to the American Dream” and a “policy of exclusion in search of a justification” in October.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, applauded the ruling while calling attention to the administration’s annoyance with lower courts blocking some of Trump’s immigration policies.

“It is very clear the U.S. Supreme Court is fed up with these national injunctions by judges who are trying to impose their policy preferences instead of enforcing the law,” Cuccinelli said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted the court’s decision, calling the ruling “shameful.”

“This is shameful. America shouldn’t have a wealth test for admission. It’s a place where millions of people are descendants of immigrants who came w nothing & made a life. The American Dream isn’t a private club with a cover charge – it’s the possibility of remaking your future,” the congresswoman tweeted.

