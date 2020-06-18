 Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid to End DACA, Protects 'Dreamers' - Rolling Stone
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt to End DACA

People who have lived in the United States for basically their whole lives will not — for now — be deported to countries they barely know

Tessa Stuart

Participants hold a sign that reads 'Home is Here' outside the US Supreme Court; as part of a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers' driving a procession of vehicles around the Supreme Court and US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. The demonstration was held to advocate for 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in hopes they will be allowed to stay in the country. The Justice Department during the Trump administration has rescinded the expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but the complete phasing-out of the program has been put on hold by several courts.Immigration advocates and 'DREAMers' hold a demonstration during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, USA - 27 Apr 2020

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutter

The Supreme Court has ruled the Trump Administration violated federal law when it rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created by President Obama in 2012. DACA granted temporary legal status to approximately 700,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children. 

The opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, characterizes the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA “arbitrary and capricious.”

The fine print, though, is important. “The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA,”  Roberts writes, “All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so.”

A majority of the justices agreed that the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedures Act when rescinding DACA. The opinion, though, lays the groundwork for President Trump to end the program in a way the court would not take issue with if he’s reelected. The presidential election is November 3.

Groups including the ACLU, which filed an amicus brief in the case, acknowledge that the decision is only a temporary reprieve. A permanent fix will require Congress to pass legislation protecting DACA recipients, or “Dreamers.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a coalition of attorneys general defending DACA before the high court. “Our fight doesn’t end here,” Becerra said in a statement Thursday. “Congress can permanently fix our broken immigration system and secure a pathway to citizenship. As a former lawmaker who launched bipartisan immigration talks on Capitol Hill, I know first-hand that bipartisan support can—and must—exist. It will take all of us working together to get it done.”

 

In This Article: DACA, Donald Trump, Supreme Court

