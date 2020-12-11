Supreme Court Shoots Down Texas Attempt to Overturn the Presidential Election

One more nail is in the coffin of President Trump’s 2020 campaign. The Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election in four states Biden won — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In an unsigned order, the court rejected the case brought by Texas “for lack of standing.” The court wrote: “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

This is the second suit contesting the results of the presidential election that the Supreme Court has refused to hear. Earlier this week, the judges rejected an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans to reverse Biden’s victory there.

Notably, the only dissenters in the Texas case were Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. None of the justices appointed by Trump — Amy Comey Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — dissented in either case.

Trump has touted the Texas suit as “the big one” and one of his best hopes of undermining our democracy and becoming an unelected dictator.

“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought the suit against the four states. Paxton argued that the states modified their election procedures to make it easier for citizens to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic by expanding early, absentee, and mail-in voting. According to Paxton, this made the election ripe for voter fraud. But, of course, no one has yet produced any evidence of such fraud.

Eighteen state attorneys general filed a brief in support of the suit, as did more than 100 House Republicans. Even Trump himself filed a motion to intervene in the case on Thursday, meaning he wanted to join the suit because his “rights are affected” by the outcome.

At the time of publication, Trump has not yet issued a statement about the decision. But the Texas Republican Party did, and it’s a doozy. In a statement, Party Chairman Allen West threatened secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”