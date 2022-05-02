Report: Supreme Court Conservatives Have Drafted Plan to Strike Down Roe vs. Wade

A majority of Supreme Court justices have reportedly agreed to vote for a draft judicial opinion that would strike down Roe vs. Wade, a ruling that would strike down a landmark decision protecting abortion rights and usher in a new era of state-level anti-choice laws.

Politico has obtained an initial draft majority opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reportedly has the support of four other conservative justices. Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in December. Together, the five justices have the majority needed to overturn Roe, which since 1973 has been the principal federal bulwark protecting abortion rights.

The document is a draft and the votes are not final. As Politico notes: “Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading.” The court’s final decision is expected to be officially published by summer.

But the 98-page draft is unequivocally clear that the Supreme Court should not have made the broad ruling protecting abortion rights. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Republican lawmakers across the country have passed — or are preparing to pass — laws that criminalize, invalidate, or radically limit a woman’s right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy to term. Those laws for decades have been struck down in the federal judiciary, but with Roe gone, abortion rights and access for millions of women in the United States would quickly be sharply curtailed, if not eliminated altogether.

At the center of the upcoming ruling is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi court case that challenges the state’s Gestational Age Act, which seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions granted for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormalities — but controversially excludes incest rape.

Politicians quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the leaked draft Monday evening.

“If tonight’s news is true, Michigan’s 1931 state law banning abortion would snap back into effect, making any abortion illegal in our state — even if the mom will die, or if she was raped by a family member,” wrote Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Twitter. “No exceptions.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) also weighed in, using the threat of Roe‘s repeal to speak out against the Senate filibuster: “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.