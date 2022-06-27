 Supreme Court Paves Way for Reintroduction of Prayer in Public Schools - Rolling Stone
Supreme Court Grants Victory to Reintroduction of Prayer in Public Schools

The court ruled on Monday that public school officials violated the First Amendment by firing a football coach for leading students in prayer on the field

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court ruled in the case of Kennedy v. Bremerton that public school officials violated the First Amendment rights of high school coach Joseph Kennedy when they fired him in the wake of a controversy stemming from his ritual of praying at the 50-yard line during football games. 

The 6-3 opinion authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch ruled that public school officials have a constitutional right to pray in schools, as well as to lead students in prayer during school events. The decision is a victory for religious and conservative groups looking to reintroduce prayer in public schools after the supreme court ruled it unconstitutional in 1962. 

Kennedy, an assistant coach at a public high school in Bremerton, Washington, claimed that his First Amendment rights were violated when the Bremerton School District instructed him not to pray publicly after games, for fear it would appear the school was endorsing a particular religion.

