 Death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Stirs Powerful Reactions - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Wanted to Swap Puerto Rico for Greenland, Now Says He’s ‘The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Puerto Rico’
Home Politics Politics News

Death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Stirs Powerful Reactions

Washington weighs in on the death of a SCOTUS legend — and what should happen next

By
Peter Wade
&
Tim Dickinson
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

AP

Legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from America’s political grandees. The death of a liberal lion on the court in the stretch run of the 2020 election also sparked immediate speculation about whether President Trump will be able to replace her with a conservative jurist before inauguration day.

The Democrats’ 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton saluted RBG as a pathbreaker:

Former president Jimmy Carter, who first appointed RBG as a federal judge, saluted her as a “beacon of justice.”

Former Republican president George W. Bush saluted RBG’s lifelong “pursuit of justice and equality”:

Informed of the news by reporters, President Trump praised Justice Ginsburg’s life, calling her “an amazing woman.”

Calling the news of Ginsburg’s death “devastating,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “fought for her values til the end.”

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and 2020 presidential primary candidate, bid a heartfelt goodbye to her friend “Ruthie” whom she called an inspiration in her own legal career.

James Clyburn, the third ranking Democrat in the House, praised Ginsburg’s “unwavering commitment to justice for all.”

Senator Cory Booker, who also ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, praised RBG as a “warrior for justice.”

Ginsburg’s death being so close to the election will likely throw Washington into turmoil, with Mitch McConnell promising that “Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” But because Republicans blocked Obama nominee Merrick Garland’s appointment in March of 2016, citing an upcoming election, Democrats are calling for the Senate to wait until after inauguration day 2021 to fill the vacancy.

Related

FILE-- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her chambers in Washington, Aug. 23, 2013. Ginsburg on July 14, 2016, apologized for her recent remarks about the candidacy of Donald Trump, saying "On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised, and I regret making them." (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice and Pioneer of Gender Equality, Dead at 87
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals Cancer Recurrence, Will Remain on Supreme Court

Related

johnny cash loretta lynn
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer repeated McConnell’s statement on Garland’s nomination word-for-word:

News began breaking Friday night of remarks by key Republican moderates in the Senate who could stand together and prevent the seating of a new justice until the next president is inaugurated. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin reported on Maine Senator Susan Collins’ opposition to a hasty confirmation:

Reporters for Alaska media outlets passed on similar word from Sen. Lisa Murkowski:

As for McConnell, his full statement was complete with linguistic gymnastics that cast his promise to bring a new Trump nomination to a prompt vote as something other than rank hypocrisy:

In This Article: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.