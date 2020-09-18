Death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Stirs Powerful Reactions

Legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from America’s political grandees. The death of a liberal lion on the court in the stretch run of the 2020 election also sparked immediate speculation about whether President Trump will be able to replace her with a conservative jurist before inauguration day.

The Democrats’ 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton saluted RBG as a pathbreaker:

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Former president Jimmy Carter, who first appointed RBG as a federal judge, saluted her as a “beacon of justice.”

President Jimmy Carter on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/2gZ5WulIEO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 19, 2020

Former Republican president George W. Bush saluted RBG’s lifelong “pursuit of justice and equality”:

President George W. Bush on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/JhMxjk9DYX — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 19, 2020

Informed of the news by reporters, President Trump praised Justice Ginsburg’s life, calling her “an amazing woman.”

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that." pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

Calling the news of Ginsburg’s death “devastating,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “fought for her values til the end.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is an incredibly devastating loss for America. She fought for our values til the end. And so will we. We are in this together. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 19, 2020

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and 2020 presidential primary candidate, bid a heartfelt goodbye to her friend “Ruthie” whom she called an inspiration in her own legal career.

As a young mom heading off to Rutgers law school, I saw so few examples of female lawyers or law professors. But Ruthie blazed the trail. I’m forever grateful for her example — to me, and to millions of young women who saw her as a role model. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s “most fervent wish” was for her replacement not to be named “until a new president is installed.” We must honor her wish. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

James Clyburn, the third ranking Democrat in the House, praised Ginsburg’s “unwavering commitment to justice for all.”

There are people who have an outsized impact on this world. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was such a person. Her unwavering commitment to justice for all is her living legacy. Rest In Peace. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) September 19, 2020

Senator Cory Booker, who also ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, praised RBG as a “warrior for justice.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true giant, an American hero and a warrior for justice. Our country mourns her loss deeply—we must honor her by carrying on her legacy of fairness and equality. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg’s death being so close to the election will likely throw Washington into turmoil, with Mitch McConnell promising that “Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” But because Republicans blocked Obama nominee Merrick Garland’s appointment in March of 2016, citing an upcoming election, Democrats are calling for the Senate to wait until after inauguration day 2021 to fill the vacancy.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer repeated McConnell’s statement on Garland’s nomination word-for-word:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Mitch McConnell's statement when Scalia died in 2016: "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president." — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) September 19, 2020

News began breaking Friday night of remarks by key Republican moderates in the Senate who could stand together and prevent the seating of a new justice until the next president is inaugurated. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin reported on Maine Senator Susan Collins’ opposition to a hasty confirmation:

News: @SenatorCollins told me earlier this month in Maine that she would not seat a Supreme Court justice in October. “I think that’s too close, I really do,” she said. She said she’d also oppose seating a justice in the lame duck if there’s a change in presidents. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 19, 2020

Reporters for Alaska media outlets passed on similar word from Sen. Lisa Murkowski:

Alaska's @lisamurkowski said today she won't confirm a new SCOTUS justice until after the inauguration day. Fair is fair, she says. My colleague @kcgrove will have a story shortly. — Liz Ruskin (@lruskin) September 18, 2020

As for McConnell, his full statement was complete with linguistic gymnastics that cast his promise to bring a new Trump nomination to a prompt vote as something other than rank hypocrisy: