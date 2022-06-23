Supreme Court Strikes Down New York’s Limits on Carrying Concealed Weapons in Public

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state’s concealed-carry licensing system, ruling that the state’s laws imposing limits on who could carry concealed weapons in public was unconstitutional.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen centers around a 1913 New York law outlining the requirements for carrying a concealed gun in public. In order to be granted a license, someone must either prove that there is a specific “proper cause,” or else have a job that makes them a target, like a judge. The Supreme Court ruled the law is unconstutional 6-3, along ideological lines. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion, arguing that the law “violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”

Justice Samuel Alito added that New York’s concealed-carry restrictions did not prevent the mass shooting in Buffalo last month.

In a concurring opinion, Alito snidely points out that New York's now-invalidated restrictions on concealed carry did not stop the recent mass shooting in Buffalo. https://t.co/QtXnGlobBG pic.twitter.com/OjNxbxTjD0 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 23, 2022

During oral arguments in November, the state gun association pushed for loosening restrictions. “In a country with the Second Amendment as a fundamental right, simply having more firearms cannot be a problem,” one of the group’s attorneys, Paul Clement, said. The court’s conservatives didn’t hide that they planned to agree. “If it’s the discretion of an individual officer, that seems inconsistent with an objective constitutional right,” Brett Kavanaugh argued. “I mean, what if you’re a runner and you say I run a lot, and, as you correctly pointed out earlier, there are a lot of serious violent crimes on running paths. It’s a real problem. Is that good enough?”

The National Rifle Association cheered the decision on Thursday. “Today’s ruling is a watershed win for good men and women all across America and is the result of a decades-long fight the NRA has led,” NRA chief Wayne LaPierre said in a statement. “The right to self-defense and to defend your family and loved ones should not end at your home. This ruling brings life-saving justice to law-abiding Americans who have lived under unconstitutional regimes all across our country, particularly in cities and states with revolving door criminal justice systems, no cash bail and increased harassment of law-enforcement. ”

The decision comes 14 years after District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the court ruled 5-4 that the district’s ban on handguns and its requirement that lawfully owned guns be kept at home unloaded and disassembled was unconstitutional. While Heller effectively cleared the way for looser regulations on gun ownership by private citizens, many staunch Second Amendment advocates have been trying to push for more from the court. They got it with the decision on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen.