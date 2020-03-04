Super Tuesday Results: Joe Biden Secures Key Early States, But the Night Is Young

It wasn’t so long ago — barely a week, actually — that we were wondering if Bernie Sanders might be unstoppable after he followed up his primary win in New Hampshire by dominating the Nevada caucuses.

How quickly things change.

Despite disappointing performances in the first three primary states, Joe Biden bested the competition in South Carolina by well over a two-to-one margin, leading the Democratic establishment to congeal around the most viable moderate remaining. A day after he won, Iowa caucuses winner Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race. A day later, so did Amy Klobuchar. Both of them traveled to Dallas Monday night to endorse Biden, as did Beto O’Rourke, who took the former vice president out to Whataburger following a rally at a local honky-tonk. The scramble appeared to be a coordinated, last-ditch effort to prevent Sanders, a democratic socialist who has openly criticized the party, from winning the nomination. It just may work.

Texas and its 228 delegates is one of the biggest prizes on Super Tuesday (California, with 415, is the biggest), so far the most consequential day of the Democratic primary. Thirteen other states and American Samoa will also cast their ballots on Tuesday, representing over a third of the 1,991 delegate needed to secure the nomination. Below is what we know so far based on vote counts and exit polling. This post will be updated as results continue to come in.

ALABAMA

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

Key Stats: Biden won 72 percent of the black vote, 76 percent of seniors, and 70 percent of people who most want a candidate to unite the country.

Delegates Available: 52

AMERICAN SAMOA

Projected Winner: Mike Bloomberg

Key Stats: First win for the billionaire. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard finished second.

Delegates Available: 6



ARKANSAS

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 31

CALIFORNIA

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 415

COLORADO

Projected Winner: Sanders

Key Stat: Sanders won 45 percent of the (predominantly Latino) non-white vote.

Delegates Available: 67

MAINE

Projected Winner: TBD

Key Stat: 72 percent of Mainers want Medicare for All, and nearly half of those voted for Sanders, compared to 21 percent for Warren and 20 percent for Biden.

Delegates Available: 24

MASSACHUSETTS

Projected Winner: TBD

Key Stat: Women made up 56 percent of primary turnout, and the highest margin of those, 30 percent, supported Elizabeth Warren.

Delegates Available: 91

MINNESOTA

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 75

NORTH CAROLINA

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

Key Stats: Biden won 63 percent of the black vote, as well as 48 percent of the Hispanic vote, besting Sanders’ 31 percent. Sanders won 54 percent of youth vote, but 50 percent of voters over 45 broke for Biden, including 55 percent of seniors. 55 percent of North Carolina primary voters supported Medicare for All, but those who don’t broke strongly for Biden, 57 percent.

Delegates Available: 110

OKLAHOMA

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

Delegates Available: 37

TENNESSEE

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 64

TEXAS

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 228

UTAH

Projected Winner: TBD

Delegates Available: 29

VIRGINIA

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

Key Stats: Biden won 71 percent of the black vote and a strong plurality of Hispanics, 47 percent. Biden also won 65 percent of voters over 45, and 76 percent of seniors.

Delegates Available: 99

VERMONT

Projected Winner: Bernie Sanders

Key Stats: Sanders dominated in his home state, winning voters under 45 with 72 percent compared to Biden’s 4 percent.

Delegates Available: 16

Though Biden has taken a few of the early states, it’s important to keep in mind that some of the West Coast states that will report later, such as California and its whopping 415 delegates, are leaning toward Sanders. So don’t go assuming the white guy closing in on 80 is going to be the Democrats’ nominee. Actually, that’s probably still a safe bet.