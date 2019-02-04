2019 State of the Union: What Time Is It? How Can You Stream It? Does It Even Matter? Is This Real Life?

This is a State of the Union unlike any other.

First, the government shutdown prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to ask President Trump to reschedule his annual address to Congress. Trump then sent a blustery letter, insisting Pelosi stick to the original plan: “It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” The address was put on ice, after Pelosi cooly and firmly told Trump: no.

Now, with Trump having caved on “The Wall” and with the government reopened for a few weeks at least, Pelos hasi formally re-invited the president to deliver the State of the Union, albeit on an unusual timetable. Here’s the lowdown.

What time is it?

President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday, February 5th at 9 PM Eastern Time / 6 PM Pacific.

How can I watch it?

The president’s address will be broadcast on the major networks and cable news channels. It can also be streamed live on the PBS NewsHour’s YouTube Channel, embedded below:

What is Trump going to talk about?

The president is expected to use the annual address to Congress to renew his call for billions in border funding. Trump may also use the nationally televised address, which may be watched by close to 50 million Americans, as an informal kickoff speech for his 2020 re-election campaign.

Do I really have to watch this thing?

Nobody said our rites of citizenship are fun. America isn’t a pleasure cruise.

Who is giving the Democratic response?

The Democratic response to the president’s speech will be delivered by Stacey Abrams, who was denied the governorship of Georgia after a 2018 campaign marred by voter suppression. Abrams is rumored to be eyeing a 2020 run for Senate, and her speech is expected to underscore the Democratic Party’s democracy agenda, including an end to voter roll purges and partisan gerrymandering, national automatic voter registration, and an Election Day holiday.