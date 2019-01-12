Stormy Daniels Will Troll Michael Cohen in Person at His Congressional Hearing

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was paid $130,000 before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about her affair with Donald Trump, will appear in person at Michael Cohen’s upcoming testimony before the U.S. Congress.

Michael Avenatti, the bombastic lawyer who represents Daniels, announced that they will attend the hearing, adding, “Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for Stormy Daniels.”

In recent court proceedings and filings, Cohen admitted that he paid Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal large sums of hush money at the behest of then-candidate Donald Trump to keep their 2006 affair a secret. The payment constituted a campaign finance violation. Cohen has been sentenced to 36 months in prison as a result of the finance violation in addition to tax fraud and making false statements to a bank. The judge during sentencing called Cohen’s crimes “a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct.”

In court, Cohen admitted his guilt, saying, “I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America.”

Cohen has recently embarked on a campaign to revamp his image and distance himself from Trump. And he agreed to give “a full and credible account” before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on February 7th. The president’s former fixer is expected to testify on the hush money payments, but will not address the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as that matter is under the purview of another committee.