Oath Keepers Founder Arrested over Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection

Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes has been charged with “seditious conspiracy” over the Jan. 6. plot “to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power,” according to a statement released by the Justice Department. Rhodes was arrested Thursday in Texas.

The indictment charges that “Rhodes and certain co-conspirators… planned to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by January 20, 2021, which included multiple ways to deploy force. They coordinated travel across the country to enter Washington, D.C., equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to answer Rhodes’s call to take up arms at Rhodes’s direction. Some co-conspirators also amassed firearms on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., distributed them among ‘quick reaction force’ (‘QRF’) teams, and planned to use the firearms in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power.” (Read the full indictment embedded below.)

The arrest of Rhodes comes nearly 10 months after the militia leader first warned his followers he was likely to be collared. “I may go to jail soon,” he told supporters at a rally in Laredo, Texas, last March. Rhodes embellished that he had to take advantage of the ability “to say a few things, while I still can, before they send me off to a gulag.”

At the time Rhodes said he would be facing arrest for “made up crimes” adding that other members of the militia who had already been locked up only “because the powers that be don’t like their political views.”

Until Thursday, Rhodes had remained a free man even as the government has pressed forward with conspiracy charges against nearly 20 Oath Keeper militia members. The government has already secured guilty pleas from at least four Oath Keeper members who stormed the Capitol, and brought charges against 17 others for a conspiracy to “stop, delay, and hinder the Certification of the Electoral College vote.” Rhodes is mentioned frequently in that December indictment, which refers to him as “Person One.” The document cites Rhodes’ inflammatory rhetoric, describes his participation in planning for January 6, as well as his active communication with alleged conspirators throughout the event.

Rhodes is in his mid-50s and sports an unruly beard and a giant “We The People” forearm tattoo. He wears a patch over his left eye that gives him the air of a post-apocalyptic pirate, and his CV is as unconventional as his appearance. He is a one-time paratrooper who later worked for libertarian gadfly congressman Ron Paul and graduated from Yale Law school, before founding the Oath Keepers in 2009.

The federal government describes the Oath Keeper militia as anchored by a belief “that the federal government has been coopted by a cabal of elites actively trying to strip American citizens of their rights.” The indictment underscores that the group “explicitly” recruits from “military, law enforcement, and first-responder personnel.” (Reporting on hacked membership records, Rolling Stone has also documented the militia’s reach into civic life, state governments, the media, and the governance of the NRA.)

The conspiracy indictment of Oath Keeper members identifies Rhodes as the militia’s big boss — “The Oath Keepers are led by PERSON ONE.” And the it quotes liberally from a Jan. 4 post Rhodes posted to the Oath Keepers website directing members to come to Washington, D.C. for the events of Jan. 6: “It is CRITICAL that all patriots who can be in D.C. get to D.C. to stand tall in support of President Trump’s fight,” Rhodes wrote, conspiratorially decrying a “coup” he falsely alleged was achieved through “massive vote fraud and related attacks on our Republic.” He further vowed the militia would “well armed and equipped QRF! [Quick Reaction Force] teams on standby, outside D.C.”

In a section titled “Overt Acts,” the indictment details Rhodes’ participation in a Nov. 9 planning call where, the Justice Department says, he warned of violence: “We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president” — by whom he meant Trump — “and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country,” Rhodes allegedly said. “Because if you don’t guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody — you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight.”

By Dec. 31st, the indictment states, Rhodes had joined a private group text on Signal titled “DC OP: Jan 6 21” with a half dozen of the charged conspirators. The indictment describes Rhodes as hand-picking a top deputy, known as “PERSON TEN,” to be the “operations leader” for the group on Jan. 6. The indictment alleges Rhodes put up money for hotel rooms for himself and “PERSON TEN” at the Hilton Garden Inn in Vienna, Virginia. And it describes how, on the day of the insurrection, Rhodes was in constant contact, via text and phone call, with people named in the alleged conspiracy.

For example, Rhodes texted the group chat at 1:25 p.m. remarking: “Pence is doing nothing. As I predicted.” And then again at 1:40 p.m. he wrote: “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.” Minutes later Rhodes texted that he was on his way to the Capitol.

Read the indictment below.