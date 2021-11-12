 Steve Bannon Reminds Everyone the Right Is Trying to Destroy Democracy - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Judge Terminates Britney Spears Conservatorship
Home Politics Politics News

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

“We’re taking over all the elections,” former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said on his podcast the same day he was indicted for contempt of Congress

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norway, Bergen - May 9, 2019. Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, attends the media conference Nordiske Mediedager 2019 in Bergen. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PYMCA/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November.

“We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said.

“Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election officials and poll watchers and that is a principle reason we secured the election of Youngkin. They know it. They’re there to have a free and fair count. We’re going to continue that and get to the bottom of 3 November and we’re going to decertify the electors and you’re going to have a constitutional crisis.

Related Stories

Steve Bannon Got Indicted. Trump World Got Put on Notice
Trump: 'Hang Mike Pence' Chants Were Just People Using 'Common Sense'

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Don’t worry, though. Bannon took the time to comfort his listeners. Everything will be totally fine, he said. Just trust him as he walks the nation off a constitutional cliff. “But you know what?” Bannon said. “We’re a big and tough country, and we can handle that, we’ll be able to handle that. We’ll get through that.”

Bannon is currently engaged in a battle with the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. He has refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee, following Trump’s direction to claim his communications with the president were protected by executive privilege. It’s an odd claim considering that Bannon was not working in the federal government at the time of the insurrection and that Trump is no longer being president. Bannon even failed to show up to give testimony before the committee in response to the subpoena.

Bannon’s refusal led the committee to hold him in contempt. The House of Representatives then voted to approve the measure, sending it to the Justice Department. On Friday, the Justice Department announced that a federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of contempt of Congress.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.