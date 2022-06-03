 Steve Bannon Under Scrutiny for Alleged Border Wall Scheme - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Amanda Shires Demands More Artists Stand Up for Abortion Rights: 'I Can't Live With the Idea of Not Speaking Up'
Home Politics Politics News

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

The former Trump adviser was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in 2020, only to be pardoned by the former president

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former Trump Administration White House advisor Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. - A defiant Steve Bannon, former president Donald Trump's long-time advisor, turned himself into the FBI Monday to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)Former Trump Administration White House advisor Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. - A defiant Steve Bannon, former president Donald Trump's long-time advisor, turned himself into the FBI Monday to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump Administration White House adviser Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday.

Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York have said Bannon used $1 million in funds to pay co-conspirator Brian Kolfage for his personal expenses, despite donors having been told that all the money would go directly to the construction of the wall. According to the 2020 indictment, Kolfage used this donation money for home renovations, a boat, jewelry, plastic surgery, and paying off credit card debt, among other things. 

Related Stories

Exclusive: Jan. 6 Committee Interviews Longtime Steve Bannon Associate Alexandra Preate
Smugglers Using Common Power Tools Breached Trump's 'Impenetrable' Wall Thousands of Times

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
The United States of Weed

In a 2019 video clip from one of the group’s “Wall-A-Thon” fundraisers, Bannon actually jokes about taking money from the “We Build the Wall” effort.

“We’re off the coast of Saint-Tropez in southern France, in the Mediterranean,” Bannon crowed. “We’re on the million-dollar yacht of Brian Kolfage. Brian Kolfage, who took all that money from ‘We Build The Wall.’ No, we’re actually in Sunland Park, New Mexico.”

Kolfage, along with co-defendant Andrew Badolato, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Kolfage also admitted to filing a false tax return. “I knew what I was doing was wrong and a crime,” Kolfage told a judge. The pair are set to be sentenced in September. A fourth person charged by federal prosecutors, Timothy Shea, is on trial after pleading not guilty.

According to CNN, Manhattan prosecutors are waiting to make a decision on charging Bannon until the cases against his three co-defendants have concluded.

“We Build the Wall” didn’t result in much wall being built. About one mile of fence was put up on private land the group bought in Sunland Park in 2019. Bannon said then that that project cost $6 million.

In This Article: Border Wall, Steve Bannon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.