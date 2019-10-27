 Steve Bannon: Pelosi is ‘Winning’ the Impeachment Battle – Rolling Stone
Steve Bannon: Pelosi is ‘Winning’ the Impeachment Battle

Trump supporters “gotta get organized right now,” the former White House chief strategist said

Steve Bannon

Lewis JOLY/JDD/SIPA/Shutterstock

During a Sunday interview with host John Catsimatidis on his New York radio show called “The Answer,” former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “winning” the battle to impeach President Donald Trump.

Bannon says his motives for speaking out are to help fend off impeachment, so he’s promoting a new podcast called “War Room: Impeachment” because “we gotta get organized right now,” Bannon said.

Bannon told Catsimatidis that he’s been warning Trump supporters that Pelosi “is going to impeach the president of the United States on two counts: one, abuse of power, the other, obstruction of justice.” He added, “Many of the Trump allies, the followers… the deplorables were in shock.”

Bannon spoke to the urgency of the matter as he sees it, which is a great tact while promoting a podcast that caters to a cult-like following, saying that Trump supporters “gotta wake up to this process that Nancy Pelosi is running. She’s running the most sophisticated political warfare, the most sophisticated political disinformation campaign, and they’re winning right now. And we gotta get organized right now.”

Bannon went on to say that his aim is to “give people the facts and the details of the witnesses, the testimony, the legal arguments” of the impeachment inquiry, with the ultimate goal of making sure Trump is “acquitted.”

Bannon went on to say that he called it back in 2018. “As soon as President Trump and Republicans lost control of the House because of Paul Ryan and these feckless House Republicans that did not fight to save the House, we said back then in 2018, that the [Democrats] were going to impeach the president. Well, they are moving for it now.”

In other Bannon-related news, in November he is expected to to appear as a witness for the government testifying against Trump ally Roger Stone. According to the National Law Journal, Bannon has not been subpoenaed. Stone has been charged with lying to a congress and attempting to “persuade a witness to provide false testimony.”

