Steve Bannon Says Democrats Might ‘Weaponize the Mueller Report’ to Take Back the White House

Every few months or so, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon comes out of his dark lair to impart his genius takes on the status of the Trump administration and the political landscape. And the masses, including the media, are here to gobble it up. Bannon, like all villains who have been successful at achieving their evil goals, is fascinating even when he speaks the obvious. And that is what Bannon is here, in an interview with CBS News.

Bannon told correspondent Seth Doane on Saturday, that the political rhetoric in the months ahead will not be polite to say the least: “I think that 2019 is going to be the most vitriolic year in American politics since before the Civil War. And I include Vietnam in that. I think we’re in, I think we’re in for a very nasty 2019.”

Bannon added that before the president can look forward to the 2020 campaign, he has to get past the challenges he’s facing now. “I think the next 90 days to four months is going to be a real meat grinder… I mean, the pressure on the president is coming from many different angles,” he said. “I think you’ve already seen it from what the Democrats, some of these reports they’ve been dropping here without telling anybody. I think that now they control the House they can weaponize this, they could weaponize the Mueller report.”

Bannon said he thinks Trump will be “definitely” be primaried by both “moderates and the left of the Republican party,” but he added that those challenges will be “mostly symbolic.”