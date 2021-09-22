Steve Bannon Admits He Talked with Trump About ‘Killing’ Biden Presidency Ahead of Jan. 6th

Steve Bannon, the White House adviser turned accused fraudster turned podcast host, admitted on Wednesday that he conferred with Trump ahead of the January 6th insurrection, with the intention of “kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib.”

Bannon’s activity anticipating January 6th has been well-documented, but the extent to which he spoke with Trump ahead of the insurrection was not known until Peril, a new book from Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, was published on Tuesday. Bannon appeared to confirm Costa and Woodward’s reporting during a recording his War Room podcast on Wednesday.

Bannon played clips of journalists discussing the book, which details how Bannon spoke with the then-president about the “crisis” that needed to be rectified on January 6th. “People are going to go, ‘What the fuck is going on here? We’re going to bury Biden on January 6th, fucking bury him,’” Bannon told Trump days before the insurrection, according to Peril. “We’re going to kill it in the crib, kill the Biden presidency in the crib.”

Here’s how Bannon responded on Wednesday:

“Yeah, because his legitimacy. Forty-two percent of the American people — 4-2 — think that Biden did not win the presidency legitimately. It killed itself. … Just let this go with what this illegitimate regime is doing. It killed itself. We told you from the very beginning. Just expose it. Just expose it. Never back down. Never give up. This thing will implode.”

Bannon’s admission that he spoke with Trump about overthrowing the election isn’t shocking considering how he was lathering up his followers to take action on the 6th. Bannon told his podcast listeners on January 5th that “all hell was going to break loose” the following day in Washington, D.C., and later encouraged his Facebook followers to “TAKE ACTION. THEY ARE TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION,” according to Vice News. They did just that by marching to and into the Capitol from Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. The rally, during which Trump implored his supporters to “fight like hell,” was organized by “March for Trump,” a group with close ties to Bannon.

In the hours following the insurrection, Bannon interviewed Trump lawyer John Eastman, who bashed Vice President Pence for not doing more to prevent the certification of the election results. His frustration was cast in a new light this week after CNN obtained instructions Eastman provided to Pence, detailing the steps he needed to take in order for the election to be sent back to state legislatures. Eastman appeared on Bannon’s podcast again on Tuesday to whine more about Pence.

“He refused to do [it],” Eastman said about Pence’s failure to send the election back to the state legislatures, which would not have even been possible. Bannon said he needed to get Eastman back on the show the next day.