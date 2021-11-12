Steve Bannon Charged for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts of contempt of Congress. The charges stem from Bannon’s failure last month to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

The committee voted to hold Bannon in contempt days after he notified it he would not be complying with his subpoena, citing executive privilege. The House of Representatives voted to approve the measure later the same week, sending the matter to the Justice Department. The Justice Department has acted.

This story is developing and will be updated.