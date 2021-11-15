Watch: Steve Bannon Just Livestreamed His Surrender to Federal Authorities

Steve Bannon, who was indicted Friday on two charges of criminal contempt, has surrendered himself to authorities on Monday and is expected to be arraigned before a judge later in the day. He was livestreaming the entire time.

“We’re taking down the Biden regime every day,” he said on his podcast’s Gettr account. “I want you guys to stay focused on message, remember signal, not noise.”

Someone held up a “COUP PLOTTER” sign behind him as he did it.

Bannon arrives to turn himself in for arraignment. A protester appears to have a “coup plotter” sign behind him. pic.twitter.com/VbDnbPPwOW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 15, 2021

Bannon last month failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, which was seeking records and testimony from the former Trump adviser. Bannon through his attorney claimed he did not need to comply with the subpoena because his communications with Trump are protected by executive privilege, despite Bannon not working in the federal government at the time of the insurrection. The committee wasn’t buying it and voted days later to hold him in contempt. The House voted to do so a few days after that, sending the matter to the Justice Department.

Bannon is not the only one from Trump’s circle blocking the committee’s work. Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark has refused to answer questions from the committee, and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday failed to appear for a scheduled deposition. Several prominent Trump World figures — including Michael Flynn, Stephen Miller, and John Eastman — were subpoenaed by the committee last week. It’s unclear how Bannon’s indictment could factor into their thinking, but his decision to turn his surrender into content for his podcast’s Gettr channel indicates he might not be taking it too seriously — or at least he doesn’t want it to seem that way.