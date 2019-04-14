Trump’s Fed Nominee Isn’t a ‘Big Believer in Democracy’

Stephen Moore, President Donald Turmp’s nominee to head up the Federal Reserve, is coming under scrutiny for controversial comments he made about democracy and capitalism in a documentary.

Moore has previously said he would get rid of numerous government agencies, including: the Departments of Labor, Energy and Commerce, as well as the IRS and the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. He has also suggested that the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Education are also unnecessary. And, he’s opposed to a federal minimum wage and federal income tax.

The recently-surfaced comments from Moore about democracy come from a 2009 documentary, Capitalism: A Love Story, by Michael Moore (no relation). At the time, Stephen Moore was a Wall Street Journal columnist and editorial board member.

“Capitalism is a lot more important than democracy,” Moore said in the documentary. “I’m not even a big believer in democracy. I always say that democracy can be two wolves and a sheep deciding on what to have for dinner. Look, I’m in favor of people having the right to vote and things like that. But there are a lot of countries that have the right to vote that are still poor. Democracy doesn’t always lead to a good economy or even a good political system.”

Stephen Moore (senior economic adviser to the Trump campaign): "Capitalism is a lot more important than democracy."pic.twitter.com/FHJDMr4GLQ — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) August 10, 2016

But, isn’t “two wolves and a sheep deciding on what to have for dinner” essentially how our economy works now? The wolves are in the White House and they are deciding how much the American working class (aka the sheep) will get.

And, as CNN’s KFile points out, Moore espoused his anti-democratic views elsewhere, saying on the Thom Hartmann Show in 2010 that Hitler was elected in a democracy and that Saudi Arabia would not be successful with a democracy. And when he was asked whether capitalism or democracy was more important, Moore said, “I think capitalism, without free market capitalism, countries don’t get rich. And so I would rather have a country that’s based on, you know, a free enterprise system of property rights and free exchange of free trade of low tax rates.”

So as long as people are “free” to make as much money as they can, let’s throw away civil rights and democracy in favor of the almighty dollar. Sounds like a true, Trumpian nominee.