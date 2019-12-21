 Stephen Miller Says 'Donald Trump Is the Anti-Racist President' - Rolling Stone
Stephen Miller Says ‘Donald Trump Is the Anti-Racist President’

The senior White House adviser blamed Democrats for his tarnished reputation claiming that they are projecting their own racism when attacking him

Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller.

While defending himself and President Donald Trump against accusations that they are both white supremacists, Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller said, “Donald Trump is the anti-racist president.”

Miller, a guest on Fox Business on Friday night, blamed the Democratic party for his tarnished reputation, saying they “traffic in lies, hatred, and yes, racism.” He went on to claim that Democrats are projecting their own racism when attacking him.

Miller, the administration’s top immigration adviser, responsible for separating from their parents children who cross America’s border with Mexico, continued, saying without an ounce of irony that it is the Democrats who “divide people by race. They divide people by color. They try to separate. They try to pull people away from one another.”

Also on Friday, the Washington Post reported that Miller is behind an initiative that seeks to embed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into government refugee agency, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, that is meant to protect and care for unaccompanied migrant children. Through the new initiative, embedded ICE agents would be able to collect fingerprints and biometric information on parents claiming detained children. If they are ineligible to gain custody of a child, that information could then be used to arrest and deport them. This initiative is meant to create a loophole in current law, passed by Congress, that prevents using the refugee agency for deportation efforts.

Additionally, twenty-five Jewish Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the president, on Friday, calling for Miller to be fired over leaked emails that showed he shared articles from white nationalist publications.

“As Jewish members of Congress, we are calling on you to immediately relieve White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller of all government responsibilities and dismiss him from your Administration. His documentation of white nationalist and virulently anti-immigrant tropes is wholly unacceptable and disqualifying for a government employee,” the letter read.

In November, over 100 Democratic members of Congress also called for Miller to be fired after similar emails were unearthed from Miller’s time as a congressional staffer. “A documented white nationalist has no place in any presidential administration, and especially not in such an influential position,” the letter to the president read.

