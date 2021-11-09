 Stephen Miller, Trump Admin. Officials Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee - Rolling Stone
Stephen Miller, Come on Down! Jan. 6 Committee Drops Another Round of Subpoenas on Trump World

The committee has issued 16 subpoenas to members of the former president’s circle this week alone

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller speaks during a television interview outside the White House in Washington. One of President Donald Trump's top immigration priorities in a second term would be to use agreements with Central American governments as models to get countries around the world to field asylum claims from people seeking refuge in the United States, Miller said Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Stephen Miller has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

Patrick Semansky/AP

The House committee investigating Jan 6 is taking it up a notch this week.

A day after issuing subpoenas to six Trump World figures believed to be involved in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the committee on Tuesday issued 10 more subpoenas to key administration officials. Among those called to provide documents and testimony are former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former White House personnel director John McEntee.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement. “We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election. We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, make recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy, and help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again.”

Also receiving subpoenas on Tuesday were Nicolas Luna, Trump’s former personal assistant; Molly Michael, Trump’s Oval Office operations coordinator; Ben Williamson, a presidential assistant and adviser to former chief of staff Mark Meadows; Chris Liddlel, the former deputy chief of staff; Keith Kellogg, the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence; Cassidy Hutchinson, one of Trump’s legislative assistants; and Kenneth Klukowski, a counsel to Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who was subpoenaed by the committee last month.

This story is developing.

