Stephen Breyer Is Retiring, Clearing the Way for Biden to Nominate a New Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Breyer’s retirement will clear the way for President Biden to nominated a new liberal, a crucial move considering Breyer’s age, 83, and the uncertainty around which party will control the White House after the 2024 election.

Breyer is one of just three liberal justices on the nine-person court, along with Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Former President Trump was able to nominate and confirm three new justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — in just four years in office, giving conservatives a 6-3 supermajority.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.