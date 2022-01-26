 Stephen Breyer to Retire from Supreme Court - Rolling Stone
Stephen Breyer Is Retiring, Clearing the Way for Biden to Nominate a New Supreme Court Justice

The 83-year-old is one of only three liberal justices sitting on the highest court the nation

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Progressives are hoping 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer retires soon to allow President Joe Biden to appoint a like-minded successor while Democrats control the White House and Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Breyer’s retirement will clear the way for President Biden to nominated a new liberal, a crucial move considering Breyer’s age, 83, and the uncertainty around which party will control the White House after the 2024 election.

Breyer is one of just three liberal justices on the nine-person court, along with Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Former President Trump was able to nominate and confirm three new justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — in just four years in office, giving conservatives a 6-3 supermajority.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

