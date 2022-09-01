WATCH: Stacey Abrams Schools Brian Kemp On His Own History of Voter Suppression

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took sitting Governor Brian Kemp to task during Wednesday night’s debate over his record on voting rights in the peach state.

Oh my goodness watch this pic.twitter.com/JO2s52o8xN — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 31, 2022

After Kemp snidely asked why Abrams was “encouraging people to break the law” for her in the election, Abrams responded by dismissing Kemp’s suggestion out of hand and reminding him of his own proven history of unlawful voter suppression.

“What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots,” replied Abrams. “In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally canceled 34,000 registrations.”

During his tenure as Georgia Secretary of State, Kemp was repeatedly accused of intentionally purging voters from Georgia election rolls with the intent of suppressing turnout. In 2018, a judge ruled that Kemp’s “exact match” voter registration policy, which disproportionately rejected the registrations of latino voters and voters of color, placed an unlawful “severe burden” on voters. Critics pointed out the ethical concerns of having Kemp actively serve as Secretary of State while also running for Governor.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone, during his 2018 campaign, Kemp was caught on tape complaining that statewide voter registration efforts led by his opponent Abrams were a “concern” for his campaign, “especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote.”



Abrams and Kemp are locked in a heated rematch for the governor’s seat, with Kemp leading by single digits in most polls. Abrams is hoping that the statewide push to register voters and increase turnout will swing results her way in the November election.