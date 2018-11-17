Rolling Stone
Stacey Abrams Ends Campaign for Georgia Governor But Refuses to Concede

“I will not concede because the erosion of our democracy is not right,” Democratic candidate told supporters

Stacey Abrams

Acknowledging that Secretary of State Brian Kemp would be certified as Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams announced the end of her campaign.

TAMI CHAPPELL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Although she acknowledged that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp would be certified as Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams opened her defiant speech announcing the end of her gubernatorial race with stories of voter irregularity and suppression that characterized the election.

“Georgia citizens tried to exercise their constitutional rights and were still denied the ability to elect their leaders. Under the watch of the now former Secretary of State, democracy failed Georgians of every political party, every race, every region,” she told the crowd of gathered supporters.

Abrams and Democrats had hoped she would become the nation’s first African American female governor, but as of Friday, she trailed Kemp by 54,801 votes out of 3.9 million total. That gave Kemp 50.2 percent of the votes, helping him narrowly avoid a runoff election in December.

Because so many voters, especially minorities, were disenfranchised by Kemp’s actions, since he presided as secretary of state over his own election for governor, Abrams announced the campaign “will be filing a major federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia for the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections from unconstitutional actions,” but she added that she would “pray for the success of Brian Kemp that he will indeed be a leader of all Georgians.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening to congratulate Kemp on his victory, saying that Abrams “fought brilliantly and hard” and “she will have a terrific political future!”

Kemp issued a statement following Abrams’s speech and said, “I appreciate her passion, hard work, and commitment to public service. The election is over and hardworking Georgians are ready to move forward. We can no longer dwell on the divisive politics of the past but must focus on Georgia’s bright and promising future.”

Newswire

