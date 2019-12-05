Pelosi Says House to Proceed With Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s actions have left the House with “no choice” but “to proceed with articles of impeachment,” signaling House Democrats will vote to impeach the president and send his case to the Senate for a trail.

“Today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment. The President leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt once again the election for his own benefit,” Pelosi said Thursday morning in a national address. “If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic.”

.@SpeakerPelosi: "The president leaves us no choice but to act…Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with Articles of Impeachment." pic.twitter.com/pKljgPu0pJ — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

Prior to Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday, Trump asked via Twitter for the process to move swiftly, writing in part, “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair…. trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted quickly to the speaker’s announcement, taking to Twitter to blast Pelosi and the Democrats: “Speaker Pelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. DonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Pelosi did not specify which charges would be made in the articles of impeachment, and it is not clear whether the House will choose a narrow focus on Trump’s actions around Ukraine or expand to include the Mueller report. But during a Wednesday hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) appeared to be making a case for obstruction of Congress to be included in the articles.