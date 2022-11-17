South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother.

Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines.

The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement reports reviewed by the Rapid City Journal, the woman was found by police officers hiding within the bar “with dirt, blood and an abrasion on her face.” The blood allegedly came from a pre-existing wound on May’s forehead, which is visible in his mugshot.

May told the court that the alleged interaction “was simply a hug.” Trending Shanquella Robinson Died In Cabo. Her Mom Wants Answers Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working ‘Jesus, Bob’: How Some Musicians Feel About Being Dissed by Dylan in ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself

Sexual assault is not the only current case against May, the former candidate is involved in an unresolved case regarding driving without a license and expired plates, and has multiple outstanding warrants from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

May ran for the South Dakota state House against his mother, Republican state Rep. Liz Marty May, in a four-way race for two seats representing the state’s 27th District. The younger May drew 22 percent of the vote, but finished the race in fourth place, while his mother and Democrat Peri Pourier won reelection.