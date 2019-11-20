Sondland Details First-Hand Knowledge of Giuliani, Trump’s Lawyer, Directing Ukraine ‘Quid Pro Quo’

Gordon Sondland , President Trump’s ambassador to the EU, offered a first-hand account of how the president’s personal lawyer demanded a “quid pro quo” from the Ukrainian government and how high-ranking Trump officials — operating at the president’s “express direction” — made it clear to senior Ukrainian officials that they would receive badly needed security aid and an official White House meeting in exchange for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election. Sondland’s testimony topples two already flimsy Republican arguments in the impeachment inquiry: that there was no quid pro quo and that Democrats had not produced a witness with a first-hand account of the efforts to set up such an arrangement. The testimony also implicates several top Trump administration officials. In his remarks, Sondland repeatedly said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were well aware of the effort to push Ukraine ’s new administration to announce investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden as well as into a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: ‘Was there a quid pro quo?'” Sondland said. “As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Sondland said that “Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and others that President Trump wanted a public statement from President Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election,” and that he “expressed those requests directly to the Ukrainians.”

Giuliani also expressed those requests to Sondland and others working for the U.S. “We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements,” he said.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said of the quid pro quo. “It was no secret.”

Sondland’s testimony demolished another key defense of the GOP’s: that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens and a 2016 election conspiracy theory as part of the U.S.’s stated foreign policy of encouraging Ukraine to crack down corruption writ large. However, Sondland insisted that Trump didn’t care about Ukrainian opening actual investigations into the Bidens and the last election — he only wanted Ukraine’s president to announce the investigations in the form of a public statement that would damage Joe Biden’s standing and his presidential campaign.

“He had to announce the investigations,” Sondland said, referring to Ukrainian President Zelensky. “He didn’t actually have to do them, as I understood it.”

'Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for Zelenskiy,' EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies at the #impeachmenthearings. Live updates: https://t.co/mf44H4az2S pic.twitter.com/C0LOhCoh7F — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2019

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sondland’s remarks.